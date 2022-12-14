Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County man accused of practicing medicine without certificate, sexual assault

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/14/2022
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/14/2022 02:37

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and practicing medicine without a medical certificate.

The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Pavel Rytikoff was arrested back on Dec. 8.

Investigators say the alleged victim was someone who had sought out Rytikoff for fraudulent medical services.

Rytikoff was booked on charges of sexual assault by fraudulent representation and practicing medicine without a medical certificate. He was released on bond the same day.

An active investigation is still ongoing against Rytikoff, the sheriff's office says. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call the department's Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.