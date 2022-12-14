Sacramento County man accused of practicing medicine without certificate, sexual assault

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and practicing medicine without a medical certificate.

The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Pavel Rytikoff was arrested back on Dec. 8.

Investigators say the alleged victim was someone who had sought out Rytikoff for fraudulent medical services.

Rytikoff was booked on charges of sexual assault by fraudulent representation and practicing medicine without a medical certificate. He was released on bond the same day.

An active investigation is still ongoing against Rytikoff, the sheriff's office says. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call the department's Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070.