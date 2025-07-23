Oakland man arrested after $1 million Sacramento County jewelry store smash-and-grab

Authorities announced the arrest of one man in connection with a $1 million smash-and-grab robbery that took place in Sacramento County over the July 4 holiday weekend, as they search for additional suspects.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a jewelry store near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue in South Sacramento around 1:15 p.m. on July 6.

Deputies said at least eight suspects arrived at the store in two separate vehicles. One of the suspects pepper-sprayed a security guard as they were entering the store, while a ninth suspect held the door open.

Two suspects used blunt objects to smash display cases and ransack the store. Video provided by the sheriff's office showed multiple suspects gathering large amounts of jewelry worth about $1 million.

The video then shows the suspects fleeing the scene in the two vehicles, which were parked in front of the store.

Multiple customers and employees were in the store at the time the robbery took place, deputies said.

Following the incident, deputies were able to identify a primary suspect in the case. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Leo Smith of Oakland, was arrested in Hayward.

Leo Smith, who has been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in South Sacramento on July 6, 2025. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Smith had a loaded firearm in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Jail records show Smith is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said they are still working to identify the other suspects in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.