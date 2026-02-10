Watch CBS News
Inmate at Sacramento County Jail dies after apparent seizure, sheriff says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

An investigation is underway by the coroner's office after an inmate at Sacramento County Jail had an apparent seizure and died over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the 40-year-old man was found by deputies around 6 p.m. Friday.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but authorities say he died Sunday night after undergoing surgery.

Exactly what caused the man's death is being investigated by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Authorities have not released the name of the man or any other information about why he was in custody. 

