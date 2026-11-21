The rain in the valley and snow in the Sierra has finally arrived, and all the wet weather last week has kept those at Emigh Ace Hardware very busy.

"It's basically been with the water needs," Emigh Ace Hardware Supervisor Teresa Wentz shared. "We sold out of tube sandbags just before we could even get any more in. I mean, we were out of them. Then the dams and then the downspouts, still had a lot of those today. I guess everybody's planning and preparing for the upcoming storm."

With lots of wind came lots of leaves falling, clogging drains and flooding roadways.

Last week, Sacramento County responded to about 300 weather-related calls. About 20 of those were for downed trees and branches.

The county was able to test their drainage system during those calls, and everything was working as expected. But with another strong storm system looming, officials are asking the community to do their part and help.

"Right now, the rain hasn't fallen so we hope that residents are getting out there, getting their areas clear," Sacramento County Public Information Officer Matt Robinson said. "If they have fallen leaves, rake them up, put them into the trash can and get rid of them before they go into the drains."

The county said it is already doing what it can to make sure all drains are free of debris and stop any flooding before it happens.

"We take some of our trucks out that have TV cameras on them and we shoot them down the pipes," Robinson explained. "We go and make sure that they're clear, that the pipes don't have any clogs."

The best time to prepare for the weather is doing it before the rain starts falling, according to both officials and hardware stores.

For those concerned about potential flooding, the county has a section on their website where residents can track water levels nearby, as well as what to do if it starts flooding.