3-day Sacramento County gang operation nets 140 arrests, 86 guns seized

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a sweeping, multi-agency crackdown on gang activity last week led to more than 140 arrests and the seizure of dozens of guns, drugs and illicit cash across the region.

The sheriff's office said its gang suppression unit led Operation Street Sweeper, a three-day coordinated enforcement effort aimed at "disrupting and dismantling violent criminal networks" and reducing gang-related crime in Sacramento County.

Working with more than 20 local, state and federal partners, deputies executed 32 search warrants, made more than 200 vehicle stops, conducted 58 field interviews, and carried out more than 50 probation and parole searches. The sheriff's office said the intelligence-driven operation also "dismantled three clandestine drug labs."

In total, investigators seized 86 firearms, more than $500,000 in illicit cash, and a range of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and stolen prescription medications.

The sheriff's office said the operation involved a wide network of agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, ATF, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and several Sacramento County Sheriff's Office units, as well as police departments from Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Roseville, West Sacramento and sheriff's offices from Yuba and Placer counties.