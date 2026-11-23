A Sacramento County farmer is turning to new security technology after being targeted repeatedly by copper wire thieves, costing him thousands of dollars and threatening his crops.

Ray Yeung said his farms have been hit five times by copper wire theft this year alone.

"The pistachio orchard here, we got hit twice in the last two months," Yeung said. "We have another farm over there by off of 80 that has been hit three times with copper wire theft."

Yeung said he has filed police reports, but replacing the stolen wiring has already cost him more than $10,000.

The financial toll, however, goes beyond the cost of replacing the wire.

Copper wiring is an important component of agricultural irrigation systems, helping power the pumps farmers rely on to deliver water to their crops. When thieves cut and remove the wiring, those systems can stop working, leaving crops without the water they need.

For farmers, the timing can be particularly damaging. Repairs can take weeks, potentially putting entire crops at risk.

"The problem is that they steal it at the wrong time of the year where you actually need the water," Yeung said. "Sometimes it may take an electrician two or three weeks to come out to fix it, and during that two or three weeks, you need the water."

After each theft, Yeung has been forced to rely on an emergency diesel-powered pump to keep his crops irrigated.

Now, he's investing in a different approach to prevent future thefts.

Yeung recently had a security system called Cop-R-Lock installed around his wiring. The system, produced by agricultural technology company Farmblox, uses sensors to detect tampering and trigger an alarm when someone attempts to cut the protected wires. It also sends an alert to the farmer.

"They installed a jacket around the wires so that if you cut the wires, the alarm will go off," Yeung said.

He said the damage caused by copper wire theft can far exceed the value of the stolen material.

"They'll cause tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to steal, you know, 50 bucks worth of wire," Yeung said. "It's just kind of sad."

For Yeung, the new system offers some peace of mind after months of repeated thefts.

"We can't keep doing the same thing," he said. "We have to do something different. We just can't continue to just let them steal from us."

Cop-R-Lock has been on the market for about a year. According to Farmblox, the company has already deployed the system across 1 million acres and reported no thefts at protected sites.