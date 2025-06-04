Sacramento County to use drones to track homeless people on probation

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County is eyeing a new approach to track and contact people living homeless: drones.

The county's probation department said it needs the drones to contact homeless people who are on probation, specifically in hard-to-reach spots like along the American Parkway.

"It's a scary thought to think our society is at the point that we are tracking homeless people with drones," said Alan Howard, who uses the American River Parkway.

The drones won't just be eyes in the sky. They will be able to communicate with homeless people. The department said this will prevent officers from exposing themselves to potential risk, such as loose animals, terrain issues and other hazards until they are sure it is safe to move in.

"Obviously, there are transportation barriers for them to reach us, so we want to remove those barriers," said interim Chief Probation Officer Julie Wherry.

Wherry got the green light from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to purchase three commercial drones. The goal is to avoid issuing warrants when a homeless person does not show up for their probation check-ins.

"Most importantly, support on-site community check-ins with clients to reduce warrants and provide support resources such as clothing, water, snacks and hygiene products," said Wherry.

Probation said those services include personal hygiene kits, food, mental health referrals, drug and substance counseling referrals, access to temporary housing resources and information, as well as services provided by system partners.

The Sacramento Homeless Union harshly opposes the plan to use drones. Crystal Sanchez, the union's president, gave CBS13 a statement that reads:

"The use of drones by the county probation department is just the latest escalation in a disturbing trend - treating people in crisis as if they are criminals to be surveilled, rather than neighbors in need of support and dignity..."Instead of investing in real housing solutions, the county is doubling down on tactics that traumatize, intimidate and further destabilize those who are already vulnerable."

"A lot of homeless live right on the other side of this hill here," said Nicholas Free, who works at University Automotive near Cal Expo. "Multiple fires, encampments, but over the years, it has been getting a lot better."

In the past, CBS13 has covered homeless encampment fires feet away from Free's work, and it is why he thinks having more surveillance on the American River Parkway is a positive thing.

"I think it could be an inside help where they can have eyes up ahead and plan for some of these situations," said Free.

The probation department said it will follow all federal, state and local rules for flying the drones. It is still working to secure the grants to purchase them.