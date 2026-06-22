Sacramento County deputies use drone to disarm suspect in standoff

Video released Monday shows Sacramento County deputies using a drone to disarm a wanted suspect during a recent standoff.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened June 18, when law enforcement officers surrounded a home on Goya Parkway in the south Sacramento area while searching for a wanted parolee-at-large.

Deputies said the suspect had reportedly been seen earlier with a firearm and was not responding to negotiators.

After the suspect continued hiding inside the home, deputies deployed a drone and found him in the corner of a garage.

In the video, the suspect can be seen holding a knife. Deputies said he appeared to be either playing dead or lying in wait.

To safely disarm him, deputies attached a strong magnet to the drone and flew it toward the suspect's hand. The video shows the drone taking the knife from the suspect.

Deputies then took the suspect into custody safely.

"It was an incredible display of creativity, skill, and precision by the drone pilot," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name.