Sacramento County driver suspected of driving drunk crashes into water wheel

The California Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old was injured in a suspected drunken driving crash on Saturday.

The crash happened early Saturday on eastbound Highway 50, west of Hazel Avenue, in Sacramento County.

According to the CHP, the 23-year-old driver lost control while going at a high rate of speed. His vehicle then left the roadway, went through a chain link fence, slid sideways across a parking lot and crashed into a water wheel.

Vehicle with crash damage in front of building
The California Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old was the solo occupant of the vehicle, and he was seriously injured in the crash. California Highway Patrol

He was seriously injured in the crash and was released to the hospital. But he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

"Thankfully, he was alone. We take DUI very seriously and so should you," the CHP said. "Designate a sober driver, book a ride through a rideshare app, phone a friend, neighbor, or family member."

