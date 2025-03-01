Sacramento County deputies arrest man suspected of trafficking teen girl

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Sacramento County deputies arrested a man suspected of trafficking a 17-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said on Saturday.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 26-year-old Alfred Walker. Deputies arrested him on Feb. 27 after they spotted him driving near the 4600 block of Fruitridge Road.

Walker allegedly had a fully loaded 1911 handgun and 32 grams of what deputies believed was methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into Walker began on Feb. 18 after deputies were called to a Ramada Inn near Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue. The sheriff's office said they were called for reports of a girl being assaulted.

They learned the girl was 17 and suspected she was being trafficked and pimped out for sex. According to the sheriff's office, the victim told them Walker had sex with her and was also taking her to different cities to be pimped.

She told investigators that Walker had pointed a gun at her and used other threats of violence to keep her doing what he wanted, the sheriff's office said. When she tried to leave, the sheriff's office said she told them he threatened to shoot any family or friends who arrived to help her.

On a separate occasion, Walker is accused of pouring hot coffee on the 17-year-old girl to "punish and threaten her." The sheriff's office said Walker is suspected of coordinating with buyers and keeping all the money.

He was arrested on several felony charges and is not eligible for bail. He has a court appearance on March 3.

At the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office said Walker also had a felony arrest warrant for domestic violence unrelated to the victim.

The sheriff's office said there is a second victim who was rescued and they suspect there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.