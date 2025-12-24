Wet weather appears to be factor in Sacramento-area crash that killed man, CHP says

A man died on Christmas Eve morning after he lost control on a wet road and crashed into a power pole in the Sacramento area, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. on Franklin Boulevard, north of Point Pleasant Road.

Authorities said the man was driving south on Franklin Boulevard at an unknown speed. The CHP said it appears the wet weather caused the driver to lose control, cross the oncoming lane and crash into a metal power pole.

Despite life-saving measures, the CHP said the man died at the scene. His identification has not been released.

DUI does not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.