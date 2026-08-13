2 arrested in Sacramento County jewelry store robbery attempt that killed employee

Nearly four months after a failed robbery at Chinna Jewelry in south Sacramento left a 72-year-old employee dead, two men have been arrested, authorities said.

The attempted robbery happened April 18 at the Stockton Boulevard store. Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a group arrived in six recently stolen vehicles, including one used to ram the business.

Deputies said the suspects encountered an armed private security guard and fled without taking anything. The vehicle that crashed into the store also struck the 72-year-old employee, leaving him critically injured. He died 10 days later, the sheriff's office said.

Several surveillance cameras captured the vehicle crashing into Chinna Jewelry, including one that showed the employee being struck.

The employee who was struck was working the front door of the store when the vehicle was crashed into the building. Chinna Jewelry

Investigators identified 24-year-old Alfredo Colmenero-Martinez of Oakland as the alleged driver. Detectives also identified 35-year-old Jarren Frazier of Stockton as the person they believe planned and coordinated the attempted robbery.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office obtained warrants charging Colmenero-Martinez with murder and Frazier with attempted robbery and conspiracy. Major Crimes Bureau detectives arrested Colmenero-Martinez in Tracy and Frazier in Concord on Aug. 12.

Sheriff's officials credited automated license plate readers with helping detectives track vehicles linked to the suspects and connect evidence across multiple jurisdictions.

As of Thursday, the sheriff's office said both men have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and are being held without bail.