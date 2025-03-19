Watch CBS News
Suspect who led Sacramento County deputies on chase crashes into bus, deputies say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO – A chase involving Sacramento County deputies came to an end when the suspect crashed into a bus near Midtown Wednesday evening, deputies said.

Deputies said the pursuit began near Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue and eventually came to an end near 29th and J streets when the suspect crashed into a bus. 

One of the passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, authorities said. 

The suspect was detained at the scene and it's unknown if they suffered any injuries.

It's not known why deputies attempted to pull the suspect over. 

