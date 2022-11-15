Employee at Sacramento County elderly care facility accused of sexual assault

SACRAMENTO — An employee at an elderly care facility in Sacramento County is accused of sexually assaulting a resident there, authorities said Monday.

Ioan Sandor, 62, had been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of penetration by a foreign object by use of force.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sandor has since posted his $250,000 bail and was released.

Sandor is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.