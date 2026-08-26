Crash in Sacramento County sends 4 to hospital, including 1-year-old

A 1-year-old was among multiple people taken to a hospital after a crash on Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Auburn Boulevard near Morse Avenue shortly before 4 p.m., discovering a van had crashed into a tree.

Sacramento Metro Fire also responded to the scene, saying four people were trapped in the vehicle and required extrication.

Firefighters said a man was transported while CPR was in progress and his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver reported that they may have fallen asleep, the CHP said. Officers are investigating.

It's unknown if seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

The CHP said the latest condition of the injuries was unknown, but that they were critical.

Traffic was expected to be impacted on Auburn Boulevard for the investigation.