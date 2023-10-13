Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for string of armed robberies at Sacramento County convenience stores

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A suspected armed robber wanted for a string of incidents in Sacramento County has been arrested.

In each case, the robber targets convenience stores, and was recently going after lottery scratchers, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. Detectives analyzed the man's clothing and the appearance of his gun, and through what the sheriff's office says was an "extensive investigation," were able to identify and locate the suspect, 24-year-old Ilam Singh.

scratcher-robber-suspect-1.png
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, detectives took Singh into custody and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on five counts of robbery. He is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 16, 2023.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.