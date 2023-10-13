Man arrested for string of armed robberies at Sacramento County convenience stores

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A suspected armed robber wanted for a string of incidents in Sacramento County has been arrested.

In each case, the robber targets convenience stores, and was recently going after lottery scratchers, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. Detectives analyzed the man's clothing and the appearance of his gun, and through what the sheriff's office says was an "extensive investigation," were able to identify and locate the suspect, 24-year-old Ilam Singh.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, detectives took Singh into custody and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on five counts of robbery. He is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 16, 2023.