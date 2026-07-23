Sacramento County meighbors raise concerns over planned re-entry home near schools

A nonprofit's plan to open a re-entry home for people recently released from prison is drawing questions from neighbors in Sacramento County, who say they were caught off guard by the proposal.

The home is planned for Norris Avenue in the northern Arden-Arcade area, near two elementary schools.

The nonprofit Inside Circle purchased the property and plans to open the home in September. Some neighbors say they only recently learned about the project and are frustrated by what they describe as a lack of communication.

"It's like a bomb was dropped on us," neighbor Brian Rice said. "The more I looked into it, the more no one in this neighborhood has ever heard of this before."

Inside Circle Executive Director Eldra Jackson said the organization has spoken with nearby residents since purchasing the property and is planning a broader community meeting before the home opens.

The organization says the residence will provide transitional housing for people leaving prison who are already enrolled in its rehabilitation program.

"Our mission is to reduce violence in all its forms," Jackson said.

Residents would be ineligible to live in the home if they have any criminal convictions for sex offenses, serious or violent felonies against children, or arson.

"There are several zero-strike, zero-tolerance policies. If those things are broken, they are removed from the program and they must leave — they are evicted," Jackson said.

The organization says none of the program's participants have returned to prison within three years of their release.

The specific residents who will live at the home have not yet been selected.

"My questions go down to what kind of offenders are we going to see," Rice said.

The home will be staffed by two employees 24 hours a day, according to Inside Circle, and residents are expected to stay for about six months before transitioning to permanent housing.

The San Juan Unified School District, which serves the area, said it is just learning about the proposed home and has begun reaching out for more information.