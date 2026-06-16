Sacramento County approves controversial development that could bring 25,000 new residents near Natomas

Developers have been given the green light to turn 2,000 acres of farmland and wildlife habitat into thousands of new homes near the Natomas area of Sacramento.

The Upper Westside Project aims to create a new neighborhood with up to 25,000 new residents within sight of Downtown Sacramento.

"This is the right project at the right time when solutions are needed to address our region's critical housing shortage," said Nick Avdis, an attorney for the Upper Westside Project.

But the development proposal comes with a lot of controversy.

"You need to know the community opposed this project," said Heather Fargo, president of the Environmental Council of Sacramento and former mayor.

The project will be a mix of homes and businesses, along with new neighborhood parks and schools.

Located west of Interstate 80 and four miles from downtown, the project will be on land that was supposed to be spared from urban development as part of a compromise between developers and environmental groups in effect for 30 years.

Many residents who live near the project are concerned over a big increase in traffic, especially along the Garden Highway, which is a narrow, two-lane levee road.

The land is just outside the Sacramento city limits and city leaders previously voted to oppose the project.

"We still don't have answers to a lot of these questions surrounding schools, water supply, continuity in services," Sacramento Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes said.

The city has refused to provide municipal water to the property, forcing the developers to seek other sources.

"Relative to water, we have provided what is legally required at this point," Avdis said.

After more than four hours of discussion and debate, Sacramento County supervisors unanimously voted to approve the project.

"That will probably be one of the most desirable micro neighborhoods in Sacramento County," county Supervisor Pat Hume said.

"I think this is the kind of project that really will be a game changer for the Sacramento region," county Supervisor Rosario Rogriguez said.

The project must still get permission from the state to use water that's currently reserved for agriculture, and they must deal with any potential legal challenges before they can proceed.