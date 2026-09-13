Man dies after found submerged in Sacramento County's American River

A man died on the American River in the Arden-Arcade area on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

People walking along the shoreline of the river on Sunday afternoon saw the man submerged in the water and called 911. When Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived, they found the man underwater.

He was removed from the water and brought onboard a rescue boat. He died at the scene, firefighters said.

The man's identification has not been released.

Sacramento County Park Rangers are handling the investigation.