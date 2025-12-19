Sacramento County agriculture detection dog loses job due to budget cuts

The dog days are over for one Sacramento County employee who's being walked off the job this month.

Kernul the K-9's position was threatened by budget cuts in June. Now he's being honored with one last celebration of his work to protect California's crops.



This chocolate lab's professional career has come to a close.



For the last six years, Kernul worked as an agriculture detection dog with Sacramento County, sniffing out produce that can carry invasive insects and disease.



"He loves his job," said Michelle King, Kernul's handler.



He and King would inspect packages coming into shipping facilities across the region. They've intercepted dangerous items like an illegal mango tree from Puerto Rico and guava fruit infested with Caribbean fruit flies.

But now Kernul's job has been eliminated due to budget cuts.



"It was really heartbreaking, I had a really hard time handling it," King said.



"It's an unfortunate thing that this program will not be continued after Kernul's retirement," said Pat Hume, a Sacramento County supervisor.



Last June, Sacramento County leaders voted to eliminate dozens of full-time positions, but Kernul is the only employee to actually be laid off. A state grant funding his position ended this month.



"What a great dog Kernul has been, a dedicated county employee, making sure no pests get into our county," Hume said.



The board of supervisors recently held a going-away ceremony for Kernul.



"We thank Kernul," Hume said. "He looks like he's a good boy. He's got a lot of life in him yet and I hope that you two enjoy your retirement. Thank you very much."

It's a tale of tough budget times, forcing this four-legged crop cop off the job.

"I want to express my deepest appreciation to Michelle for her tireless dedication and to Kernul for his incredible nose, his sweet nature, and his years of loyal service," said Chris Flores, Sacramento County Agriculture Commissioner.

King will remain a Sacramento County employee and she says Kernul is on his way to becoming a different type of produce, a couch potato at home.