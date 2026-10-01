Sacramento County releases new image in search to identify 2012 homicide victim

A new forensic genealogy lead is renewing efforts to identify a homicide victim whose body was found in Sacramento County more than a decade ago.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office said Thursday that forensic genetic genealogy indicates the unidentified man was of Guatemalan descent.

His body was found in Wilton in 2012, and authorities determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators also released an updated image of the man, created using a combination of a human-generated sketch, post-mortem photos and artificial intelligence. The coroner's office said the image is intended to provide a more accurate depiction of what he looked like.

No other new investigative leads have been identified.

Authorities are now asking for help from the public, particularly members of the Guatemalan community in Sacramento County and beyond.

"Someone may recognize him as a relative, friend, former coworker, neighbor, or community member who disappeared or lost contact with family," the coroner's office said in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his identity is asked to contact the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.