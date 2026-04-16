Sacramento Corti Brothers bourbon release draws hundreds for rare drop

Some lucky bourbon lovers now have a bottle many say is worth far more than its price tag.

A line of people stretched around Corti Brothers on Wednesday morning before opening, all hoping to get their hands on a bottle of small-batch Kentucky bourbon made specially for the Sacramento store.

The cost out the door? More than $300.

The wait? For some, all night.

"When I drove by, there was one person in line. And that was at 10 o'clock at night," said one man who was just checking out after buying a bottle.

The line was wrapped around the store before opening Wednesday morning.

Only 282 bottles were available for the release.

"Corti Brothers is known for coming up with some really excellent whiskeys," said customer Peter Norem.

The bourbon itself – created by a distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky – is known for its high quality and "full-bodied" taste, described as having a woody aroma with hints of beech and an almond-like sweetness.

"Sometimes, you have to pay a little bit more for something amazing," said customer Brent Richman.

For some, it's not meant for regular drinking, but for just the right moment.

"Look at it on the shelf and maybe, someday, on a special occasion, you pop it open," said Norem.

It's a tradition Corti Brothers does once in a blue moon. And while Sacramento is more than 2,000 miles from the Bluegrass State, quality is what matters when you sip it.

"It's a big deal," said Jim Farell, a Corti Brothers worker. "I've had people call from all over the country."

With more than 300 people in line, don't get your hopes up if you missed the morning rush.