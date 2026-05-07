Sacramento considers sweeping fee hikes to help close $66 million budget deficit

Sacramento city leaders are looking for ways to balance a $66 million budget deficit, and that could impact everything from where you park to your furry friends.

From A to Z, the City of Sacramento is considering numerous rate increases, suggesting that increasing fees on a variety of things, including ambulance transports and zoning reviews, could raise an extra $7.4 million a year.

Some of these increases would be just a few cents, while others are hundreds of dollars. But they come at a time when many people are feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks.

"I think with the rising cost of everything, it's getting a lot less accessible for people to live in this city," said Sacramento resident Caitlin Letcher.

So what fees would be going up? The list is long. More than 600 fees and fines would be added or increased.

"The associated revenue adjustments are necessary to provide appropriate cost recovery related to city programs and services," said Brian Martin, the city's principal budget analyst.

The cost to license your dog is currently $25 a year. Now the price would double to $50. Cat licenses jump from $20 up to $30.

"All departments are being asked to identify ways to recover costs," said Ryan Hinderman, interim manager of the Front Street Animal Shelter.

Hinderman said the extra money will help pay for animal care.

"It funds the supplies, the medicine, the food and all the other care needed to take care of those animals," he added.

Parking tickets would also go up. Fines for expired meters would cost $80, which makes for a $20 increase.

Getting caught in a red zone or bike lane would go up 50% to $150.

Fees to play on the city's sports fields and rent its community centers would be higher. Parking garage prices would also be increased.

"If you're going to keep raising the fees, why would someone like me who lives up in Rocklin continue to come down here?" said Keith Hale, who was visiting Midtown Sacramento on Thursday.

The city says it's basing the rate adjustments on what other cities are charging for similar fees.

Some people who struggle with rising prices say now is not the time to make things more expensive.

"Rent's going up every year, cost of living's going up, food prices are going up, so any little thing you add on to that, it's unfortunate," said Sacramento resident Zach Bauer.

There is some good news: The idea to charge people a permit fee to park in front of their own homes has been removed for now.

The city council is scheduled to discuss the fee increases at next Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.