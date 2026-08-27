Sacramento considers expanding entertainment zones to allow public drinking at outdoor events

Sacramento could soon have more places where people can legally enjoy alcoholic beverages outdoors during special events.

City leaders are considering doubling the number of approved entertainment zones, expanding the program beyond downtown and midtown for the first time.

Two of the proposed areas would be along Sacramento's Broadway corridor: the Oak Park Triangle neighborhood and the Tower Theater District.

For businesses along Broadway, supporters say the zones could help create a more lively atmosphere and bring more customers to the area.

"Broadway needs to be livelier," said Mike Filigenci, a customer at a local brewery.

Juan Carlos, a bartender at New Helvetia Brewery, also supports the proposal.

"I think an entertainment zone along Broadway is an excellent idea," he said.

Currently, businesses such as New Helvetia and Oak Park Brewing Company cannot allow customers to take alcoholic drinks outside their properties.

"I just have to say, 'Excuse me, can you bring your beer back inside? We don't allow any drinking out in the front,' " Carlos said.

Entertainment zones, or "E-zones," allow participating bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages customers can consume in designated public areas during approved special events.

The permits come with requirements, including additional security, designated areas and special cups and wristbands for alcohol consumption.

Rodg Little, co-owner of Oak Park Brewing Company, said the program could help bring people together.

"It would be great to see people walking around with their beverages, of course being safe. It just brings more camaraderie to the community," Little said.

Sacramento currently has five entertainment zones, all located in the downtown and midtown areas.

City officials point to events including the Terra Madre Farm to Fork Festival and the NCAA Women's Basketball Fan Zone as examples of successful events held within the existing zones.

The proposed Broadway zones would be the city's first entertainment zones outside the central city.

Supporters say expanding the program could help generate more business and create a more active social scene in neighborhoods outside downtown.

The city is also considering entertainment zones near Golden 1 Center, the plaza park across from City Hall, and the intersection of 24th and K streets.

The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed entertainment zones next Tuesday.