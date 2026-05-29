All-American Rejects to play acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park

Pop rock legends The All-American Rejects are set to play a special acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park.

Downtown Sacramento officials revealed the booking Friday.

The All-American Rejects are already in the area this weekend for a scheduled tour stop at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Saturday.

Friday's show at Ali Youssefi Square will be free, like all Concerts in the Park events.

Doors for Concerts in the Park open at 6 p.m.