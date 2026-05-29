Watch CBS News
Local News

All-American Rejects to play acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Pop rock legends The All-American Rejects are set to play a special acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park.

Downtown Sacramento officials revealed the booking Friday.

The All-American Rejects are already in the area this weekend for a scheduled tour stop at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Saturday.

Friday's show at Ali Youssefi Square will be free, like all Concerts in the Park events.

Doors for Concerts in the Park open at 6 p.m.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue