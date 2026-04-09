The Temper Trap leads Sacramento's 2026 Concerts in the Park lineup

Australian indie rock veterans The Temper Trap headline the lineup for this year's free Concerts in the Park.

Organizers on Thursday revealed the lineup for the 2026 concert series at Ali Youssefi Square in downtown Sacramento.

Along with The Temper Trap, Kid Ink, Souls of Mischief, In Color, Edgehill, Andrea Bejar and beastboi. are among the top-billed acts scheduled this season.

Several Sacramento-area bands, including Arden Park Roots and Rainbow City Park, are also set to perform.

The event will run Fridays from May 1 through June 26.

While the lineup was announced Thursday, specific performance dates for each act have not been released. A full lineup release party is scheduled for Friday.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership bills Concerts in the Park as the city's longest-running free music festival.