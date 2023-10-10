"It is intense": Sacramento communities pray for loved ones impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sacramento communities pray for loved ones impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sacramento communities pray for loved ones impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sacramento communities pray for loved ones impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

SACRAMENTO — People in Sacramento on both sides of the fighting are watching what is happening in Israel closely.

The Chabad of Sacramento congregation came together for a service at their temple as fighting erupted in Israel.

Rabbi Mendi Coen described the terrifying situation for members of his congregation, who have family in Israel, in crisis, targeted by Hamas militants.

"We should be firm and kind, but not weak," Coen said. "Someone in my congregation has a cousin that was kidnapped, and they're in tremendous anguish."

Adeeb al Zanoon is Palestinian and lives in Sacramento. He has been getting updates on his phone from family living in Gaza and says their homes are being targeted by the Israeli Army.

"So basically, most of the messages are 'God protect you and save you,' " al Zanoon said. "Part of his family is still in the house, and the situation is very difficult.

"So I don't know if my uncle, my aunt, and all my relatives [are] going to be OK from here to an hour to hours from now."

As the conflict escalates, the city of Sacramento is now shining a blue light on the Memorial Auditorium, the convention center and the performing arts center.

The mayor's spokesperson wrote in an e-mail that the lights symbolize solidarity for the people killed and injured in the terrorist attacks.

"It's war. Don't think your brothers are fighting and you can sleep. It's [a] battle for all," Rabbi Coen said.

"It is intense," al Zanoon said.

So far there are no official announcements on any rallies on the streets of Sacramento yet.