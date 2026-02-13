Sacramento City Unified School District to lay off hundreds of workers

Hundreds of Sacramento City Unified School District workers were set to be laid off amid a multi-million-dollar budget deficit, following a vote by district trustees on Thursday.

More than 400 positions will be eliminated across multiple departments, including teachers, special education aides, counselors and custodians. The district said about 120 positions are already listed as vacant, and other positions would be eliminated as a result of the normal budgeting process following enrollment projections.

The 3-1 decision came during an unbroadcast special meeting of district trustees not open to the public, with three members not present, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The decision to eliminate positions comes as the district faces an anticipated budget deficit of $113 million by the end of the school year. SCUSD says that while it has identified about $43 million in savings, additional cost-cutting measures will involve staff reductions, as the deficit is expected to grow without additional action.

Any employee who is being laid off will receive a preliminary notification in March and a final notice in May, according to the district. Some workers may be offered opportunities to move into another position in the district.

The news comes a week after SCUSD Superintendent Lisa Allen stepped down from her role during a board meeting. Allen has been with the district for three decades and resigned as supervisor after less than three years. She told CBS News Sacramento that the move was a mutual decision to open up new opportunities to tackle the complex issues facing the district.

Interim superintendent Cancy McArn has served as chief human resources officer and head negotiator for the district.

Last November, a state oversight agency warned the SCUSD was in the midst of a financial "crisis," and that the district's budget shortfalls could be larger than once anticipated. The findings echoed many of the same concerns about the school district following a similar review more than seven years ago.

The next board meeting where the layoffs and budget issues will be discussed was scheduled for Feb. 19.