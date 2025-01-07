Watch CBS News
Sacramento city leaders appoint interim city manager as nationwide search to fill role continues

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento now has a new interim city manager as the search continues to permanently fill the role. 

Former City Manager Howard Chan resigned at the end of last year after the city council voted against extending his $400,000-per-year employment contract

City leaders voted Tuesday night to appoint Leyne Milstein to lead the city on an interim basis. She currently serves as an assistant city manager.

Mayor Kevin McCarty said that it's important to have a leader in place as the city faces a number of serious issues including a projected $77 million budget deficit. 

"The show will go on. We have work to do for the residents of the city of Sacramento certainly dealing with our budget, our labor negotiations, city issues, housing, homelessness, youth," McCarty said during Tuesday's city council meeting. "The issues are long." 

The city council put off approving Milstein's new salary and benefits until next week's meeting. 

The mayor said there will be a robust nationwide search over the next few months for a permanent city manager. 

