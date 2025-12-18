Sacramento city, country crews clear drains ahead of storms

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort Thursday as crews worked quickly to clear storm drains ahead of a long stretch of rain expected to move through the Sacramento region.

Sacramento County crews hit the streets, clearing leaves and debris before rain has a chance to flow in and cause flooding.

In Rio Linda, crews used industrial vacuums to suck up leaves knocked down by recent winds.

"We did have a lot of wind recently, which knocked down the leaves, it's fall, and so we gotta make sure the stuff that gets blown into our pipes are cleared out," said Matt Robinson, a Sacramento County spokesperson.

Street sweepers were also on the move, and Sacramento County opened three sandbag locations so residents could prepare.

"We want to make sure that residents have the opportunity to get the sandbags that they need," Robinson said.

Residents are also doing their part, raking, clearing, and keeping drains open. At McKinley Park, known for its trees and heavy leaf drop this time of year, crews continued cleanup efforts.

Nearby, Sacramento city's leaf-scooping "claw" was at work near E and 16th streets, grabbing leaves and fallen branches that could clog drains.

The city is asking residents to help by piling leaves at the curb, making it easier for crews to keep up as the rain moves in.