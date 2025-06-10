Sacramento City Council approves revised $1.6 million city budget

Sacramento city leaders have reached the culmination of a months-long process, voting to pass a revised $1.6 billion city budget and close a $62 million funding gap.

In the revised budget, the City of Sacramento says it will not lay off any city employees. Though funding for vacant positions was cut, the mayor says no one is out of a job.

"We adopted our budget, which was the number one thing cities must do every year. We had to make some tough decisions but by and large, residents won't see any major impacts in their communities," Mayor Kevin McCarty told CBS Sacramento after the vote. " We didn't adversely cut public safety funding from police and fire.

The budget also restores money for youth violence prevention funding. However, ahead of the vote, what we heard in public comment was frustration and doubt from most of the public speakers who said the budget doesn't have enough money for the community or youth.

Councilmembers Lisa Kaplan and Mai Vange opposed the revised budget.

"I don't think we are doing what we need to do to be readily transparent, implement our values, and show a two-year budget when we know the minute this passes, which I know this will, that we are already $60 million in the hole," Kaplan said ahead of the vote.

The mayor added that the council will be back to address a deficit next year, saying that the problems aren't over.