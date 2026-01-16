Sacramento choir to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music

A Sacramento singing group will be honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music, as it has been doing for nearly 20 years.

The Trinity Life Center in Sacramento will again host the MLK Jr. Celebration Choir to honor the late civil rights leader.

The choir is rehearsing under the direction of Dr. Tecoy Porter and Dr. Ellington Porter, longtime pastors known as the Porter Brothers.

"So, it's a multi-denominational, multi-cultural, multi-generational choir. We just love to blend and the harmony it brings," Tecoy said.

That harmony comes from diverse voices representing churches from across the Sacramento region.

"No matter what the race, the culture, the country, music, especially gospel music, God's love for all of us brings people together," Tecoy said.

"We're all family here, no matter what church we go to, if we go, if we don't. Everybody is just loved here, no matter what," said singer Doris Marroquin.

Dr. Tamela Moore has been singing with the group since it started.

"Here I sing alto. At home, at church, I sing tenor," Moore said.

She believes gospel music serves to inspire, as it has in the past.

"We can help uplift other people if we sing from our hearts to God," Moore said.

Nikia Anderson also sings tenor and says the choir represents Dr. King's message of love and acceptance.

"He wanted us to learn to live together and be together. We're all God's children. And he didn't want us to see differences," Anderson said.

For Karlene Jones, singing in the choir is emblematic of Dr. King's vision of building strong communities based on inclusion and belonging.

"Our communities have come thus far, and we still have far to go, but we're going to lift our hands and glorify God together," Jones said.

Since 2009, the MLK Jr. Celebration Choir has remained an independent, citywide, multicultural singing group.

They will perform at the Trinity Life Center on Sunday. All are welcome to attend.