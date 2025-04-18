2 people found dead in Sacramento home after standoff suspect surrenders

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say a man and a woman were found dead at a Sacramento home after a suspect surrendered following an hours-long standoff.

Sacramento police say officers responded near 71st Street and 18th Avenue in the Capitol Manor neighborhood late Thursday night. Police say a woman went to a neighbor's house to report that a person was in her home with a gun.

Officers then heard a gunshot coming from the home as they were investigating, police say. This prompted a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to be called to the scene. Armored vehicles also responded.

A little after 5:30 a.m. Friday, police say the suspect surrendered peacefully to officers after negotiators got on the phone with the person.

Police later confirmed that a man and a woman were found dead in the home. Both victims had been shot at least once, police say.

The suspect has been identified by police as 44-year-old Sacramento resident Manfred Schield, with investigators noting he was known to law enforcement. The names of the victims found dead have not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene and have taken over the investigation.

Schield has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide-related charges.