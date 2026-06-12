Capital City Tattoo Convention brings thousands to Sacramento, boosting local economy

Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts, artists and vendors are in Sacramento this weekend for the Capital City Tattoo Convention, an event expected to generate more than half a million dollars in economic impact for the region.

The convention is organized by Britton McFetridge, owner of Royal Peacock Tattoo Parlor. McFetridge has spent 25 years in the tattoo industry after discovering his passion for the art form while attending college.

Now, he's helping bring artists from around the world to Sacramento.

"People bring their best, bring their new artwork, bring their paintings they're debuting, their book releases," McFetridge said.

The convention features artists traveling from countries including England and Ireland, as well as parts of Asia.

"We have some people from England, we have some people from Ireland, we have some people from Asia," McFetridge said.

Visit Sacramento says events like the Capital City Tattoo Convention play an important role in the local economy.

"Conventions bring in millions of dollars in economic impact each year and this event is bringing in just over a half million dollars during the time that they're here," said Kari Miskit, chief operating officer of Visit Sacramento.

According to Visit Sacramento, that spending extends beyond the convention center, supporting hotels, restaurants, retail stores and transportation services throughout the city.

For McFetridge, the convention is more than just an event. It's an opportunity to showcase tattoo culture, connect artists from across the globe and introduce visitors to Sacramento.

The Capital City Tattoo Convention is underway now and continues through the weekend.