Sacramento's cannabis lounge pilot program to get more scrutiny before vote

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento City Council will once again discuss giving the green light for a cannabis lounge pilot program.

If passed, it would allow social consumption of marijuana at select dispensaries. But the idea is facing some pushback.

On Monday, ahead of the city council discussion, Councilmember Eric Guerra joined health experts at a press conference to argue there would be negative health impacts to the program.

"The proposed recreational smoke lounges sets us back and only normalizes the issue and the damages caused by second-hand smoke," Guerra said.

A new California law gives cities and counties the power to allow cannabis lounges, also known as Amsterdam-style cafes.

At least one Sacramento dispensary CBS13 profiled in October has already built a room that owners hope could be turned into the city's first pot lounge.

Still, along with the pushback from Guerra, the cannabis lounge idea is also seeing opposition from groups like the American Cancer Society.

The special city council meeting for further discussion on the cannabis lounge pilot program is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.