After weather-related delays, Sacramento's massive Imaginarium holiday light festival is finally set to switch on Friday at Cal Expo.

Organizers announced the Nov. 20 opening after a series of storms pushed back the start of this year's "Holiday Magic" event twice.

Imaginarium first announced a delay Nov. 13, citing winter storms and telling opening-weekend ticket holders they could use their tickets on a later date.

A second delay followed Nov. 18 as another storm moved through Northern California.

Now, organizers say the lights are ready to come on.

This year's event features more than 15 million LED lights along with carnival rides, ice skating, glowing mirror rooms and nightly circus shows. A K-pop holiday tribute show is also part of the lineup.

For the grand opening, each paid general admission ticket comes with one free carnival ride through Nov. 25, weather permitting.

Imaginarium is scheduled to run at Cal Expo through Jan. 4. The event is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets start at $16, with children 2 and younger admitted free. Parking at Cal Expo is $15.

Imaginarium began in 2011 as Global Winter Wonderland and has since expanded into a traveling immersive light festival.