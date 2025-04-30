Sacramento buses have new interior security barriers to protect drivers

SACRAMENTO — Locked behind barriers — that is the new reality for Sacramento bus drivers. Airline pilots have locking cockpit doors, and now Sacramento buses will have them, too.

These new glass and steel security barriers are being installed on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses to safeguard employees behind the wheel.

"We have to protect them in every possible way we can," said SacRT security chief Lisa Hinz.

Hinz says there is a dramatic rise in the number of assaults against bus drivers.

"We've seen everything from punches being thrown, from people spitting, people spraying mace towards our operator," she said.

In 2023, there were 23 reports of drivers being assaulted. That number jumped to 88 last year.

"Most every single time it's unprovoked and people are just unhappy and feel like they can take this action against someone that's driving this big 40-foot bus," Hinz said.

The new barriers surround the driver's compartment, without blocking their view. The glass is not bulletproof, but it can prevent a physical attack and stop a knife or blunt object.

The vehicles have other security measures, including a panic button and nine onboard cameras.

"In the event of an emergency, the security operations center can live view inside the bus and pay attention to what's going on," Hinz said.

This week, the SacRT board approved an emergency request to spend $1,000,000 to purchase the bus barriers, which cost about $6,000 each.

Many bus drivers support the new security barriers.

"We have the ability to kind of block stuff, keep stuff from hitting us, keep people from spitting on us, keep people from pulling us off the bus," said Crystal McGee Lee, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 256.

Hinz says the new enclosures have already been successful.

"One of our operators was driving this bus with the barrier and someone tried to punch them, and because of the barrier,r it stopped the blow," she said.

Hinz added that SacRT has also trained drivers in conflict resolution, and they're increasing security onboard vehicles and at transit stops.