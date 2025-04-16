How Sacramento's budget deficit is impacting local hobby clubs

SACRAMENTO — Artists and amateur gardeners are protesting plans to raise rental rates at a Sacramento community center they've used for more than seven decades.

Sacramento's Shepard Garden and Arts Center has been a community resource for hobbyists since 1958.

"We attract members who want to learn how to make their gardens beautiful, how to make their homes beautiful," said Martha Lewis with the Sacramento Floral Design Guild.

The city-owned center is used by more than two dozen local clubs — from weavers to watch collectors — with more than 3,000 members.

"It was built with the intended purpose of furthering the pride and the culture of Sacramento," said David Johnson of Camellia City Percelain Artists.

But now they may be saying "so long" to the succulent gardeners and "bye-bye" to the bonsai sculptors because the City of Sacramento is raising rental fees.

"Our fees in 2022 jumped 100% to 2024, and now they're going up another 100% to 2025," said Jan Goehring, vice president of the center.

Clubs say they used to pay $17 an hour. The new cost is much higher.

"The rate that is going to be charged for each of these clubs is going to be $90 an hour with a 3-hour minimum," Goehring said.

Sacramento is facing a $44 million budget deficit, and the parks department said the new rental rates align with fees charged at other community centers.

The clubs had also been receiving a 50% discount rate that expires in June.

"Because the city is broke, they're coming after us for more money," Johnson said.

Club members say they provide an outlet for hobbyists to learn and teach others in the community.

"We're not money-making machines. We're not earning funds. When we put on these shows that have thousands of people coming through, we're putting them on for free for the community, and we're paying for that," said Gage Marchini with the American Bonsai Association Sacramento.

But now, the flower shows and other popular events could be clipped by rising rates.

"If these increased fees stay in effect, they will not be able to afford to stay here," Marchini said.

The clubs say they've already purchased equipment and help maintain the property, and they're willing to take on extra administrative responsibilities in exchange for keeping their reduced rental rate.