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Girl, 15, dies days after south Sacramento crash near Bruceville Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A 15-year-old girl has died days after she was struck by a vehicle in south Sacramento, police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sept. 11 to Bruceville and Calvine roads, where they found the girl down in the roadway.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the driver remained at the scene, and DUI did not appear to be a factor.

Sacramento police learned Sunday that the girl had died from her injuries.

Her identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

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