Sacramento police investigate deadly bicycle crash near Broadway

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Sacramento late Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. near Broadway and Stockton Boulevard.

First responders found the bicyclist after he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said the driver remained at the crash site.

Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Unit and crime scene investigators were called to take over the investigation.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while officers investigated but have since reopened.

Police did not immediately say what led to the crash. No additional details about the bicyclist or driver were released.