Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County shooting near Bradshaw Road leaves no one hurt, sheriff says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Deputies are investigating after someone opened fire on a group of people in Sacramento County Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Bradshaw Road, near the McDonald's at Old Placerville Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office has not yet released any other details about what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue