Sacramento County shooting near Bradshaw Road leaves no one hurt, sheriff says
Deputies are investigating after someone opened fire on a group of people in Sacramento County Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Bradshaw Road, near the McDonald's at Old Placerville Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries have been reported.
The sheriff's office has not yet released any other details about what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.