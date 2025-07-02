Battle of the Taco: Showdown heats up Sacramento with 64 eateries in bracket-style contest

Voting is underway to choose the top taco in California's capital city. The one-on-one bracket-style battle is part of Sacramento Taco Fest.

Which restaurant has the best taste, and who will crumble under the pressure?

Anthony Uribe is organizing Battle of the Taco, a first-of-its-kind contest in the capital city.

"It's always been a debate in Sacramento, and I really wanted to find out who does have the best taco if we were to vote," Uribe said.

There are 64 restaurants and taco trucks in the running to win the top taco title. Will it be the popular potato tacos at Midtown Cantina Alley?

"It's simple but really good," said Cantina Alley GM Oscar Escobar. "It reminds you of home."

Or could it be the El Aguacatero taco truck on Northgate Boulevard to get the grand prize?

"Our tacos are good because we put the love in it," said Allison Villasenor with El Aqucatero. "We enjoy making them for our customers."

People can vote online in a bracket-style competition, with the first-round winners announced on July 14 and the Sweet 16 being revealed two weeks later.

The contest will culminate with the first-place restaurant being announced at a taco fest street party on Del Paso Boulevard in September.

"I think it's a wonderful idea, actually," Villasenor said. "I feel like we could have a lot of people. We get to share our environment with people."

The contest is also a good excuse for people to travel around town, trying new tacos they may have never tasted before.

"People like the competition because it makes you either pick a side, but at the same time, it makes you want to try both tacos and see who really does have the best taco," Uribe said.

There's no big cash prize. The contest is mostly for bragging rights, and organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

"I believe the taco is something that has no borders and it helps bring the community together," Escobar said.