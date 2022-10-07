Sacramento baseball training facility targeted by burglar

SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week.

The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Suspected burglar Sacramento Sports Center

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the center says the alleged thief stole baseball equipment, radar guns, iPads, cameras, and an autographed Giants jersey. In total, several thousand dollars worth of items were taken.

Surveillance video in one of the rooms captured an image of the suspect, who appears to be a white male wearing a black or dark-grey hoodie and a gray baseball cap with a blue brim.

On its website, the Sacramento Sports Center says it offers professional baseball instruction and training to athletes as young as nine. It also boasts indoor and outdoor training spaces.