Sacramento police work to get barricaded suspect with possible firearm to surrender

Sacramento police said investigators were working to detain a suspect barricaded inside a residence with a possible firearm on Tuesday night.

Officers were called shortly after 6:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of 44th Street following reports of a disturbance involving a weapon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said the suspect was barricaded inside what is believed to be a shared residence, with other people inside.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene to try to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, police said.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or whether shots were fired.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.