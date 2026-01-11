A's request to trademark "Sacramento Athletics" denied, "Sacramento A's" approved

The U.S. Trademark Office is rejecting the A's request to trademark the "Sacramento Athletics" name. The team was also denied "Las Vegas Athletics" and "Vegas Athletics," making their bid to sell their new identities a little more difficult.

Newly revealed documents show the U.S. Trademark Office rejected their request to trademark the name "Sacramento Athletics," with an examining attorney ruling the request has "unacceptable wording" and is "generic for some goods."

In a separate filing, the shortened "Sacramento A's" trademark was approved.

"I was thinking this examiner was an Oakland Athletics fan," trademark attorney Craig Simmermon said.

Simmermon is a trademark attorney who calls the trademark loss a bad break.

"Yeah, it seems like the examiner is being extra harsh, and I don't know why that is," Simmermon said.

"Because of this, you may have more options in the form of non-MLB sellers, people selling 'Sacramento Athletics' clothing without any affiliation with the MLB or the Athletics organization. So you would see more counterfeits in a way," Simmermon said.

The A's announced at the end of last season that they will roll out jerseys with the name Sacramento on them for the first time next year, after no mention of their temporary home on their uniforms last year.

Now, with this ruling, Simmorton says the team can't stop other people from selling their "Sacramento Athletics" clothing until they are federally registered.

"In the trademark game, the federal registration is everything in court, you can't even get into federal court without it," Simmermon said.

The A's can file an appeal.