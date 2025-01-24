Here's when A's single-game tickets go on sale for first season in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – With just about two months to go before the A's play their first game in West Sacramento, they've announced when fans can purchase single-game tickets.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, fans will get their first chance to purchase single-game tickets to watch the A's at Sutter Health Park, a minor league facility, during their first temporary season in West Sacramento.

Sutter Health Park will be home to the A's and the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. The A's plan to spend three seasons in West Sacramento, but have an option for a fourth year, while the organization works to permanently relocate to Las Vegas.

The A's say tickets will be available to fit all price ranges.

The team announced earlier this month they've sold out of season tickets. The stadium holds just over 14,000 people.

Friday's announcement also came with the announcement of 14 giveaway items throughout the season.

The opening series against the Chicago Cubs will feature a trucker hat with a new Sacramento jersey patch as well as a Rickey Henderson rally towel. The next day, fans will get a 2025 magnet schedule while fans who attend the final game of the three-game series will get a Henderson t-shirt.

Three bobbleheads will be given out, including Brent Rooker on June 8, Mason Miller on June 22 and Lawerence Butler on July 10.

Promo schedule just dropped 👀



Single game tickets on sale Friday, 1/31 at 10 am!https://t.co/Aj6yICB7mO pic.twitter.com/OvrNhKE1kU — Athletics (@Athletics) January 24, 2025

Other promotions include fireworks, wearable items and heritage nights.