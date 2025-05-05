Sacramento offers more than $2 million in financial support for local artists

SACRAMENTO — Artist Katy Karns has a passion for photography and owns a studio in Old Sacramento. She creates artistic composites and takes personalized portraits, but it's still not enough to earn a full-time income.

"It's incredibly hard to be able to keep pursuing things that you want to be pursuing in art," she said.

Now, the City of Sacramento is trying to support the creative economy with a first-of-its-kind program, paying local artists $850 a month in guaranteed income.

"I think it's an incredible idea," Karns said. "I think, yes, Sacramento should be supporting and prioritizing artists."

Melissa Cirone is Sacramento's arts grant manager and says the funding is open to all kinds of creators.

"So it's going to be theater, dance, music, literary arts, craft, traditional arts, visual arts — it really runs the gamut," she said.

The money comes from $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds and was allocated before the city's current $62 million budget deficit. It's designed to help artists who suffered during the shutdowns.

"There were no audiences for performers," Cirone said. "It was really difficult for artists to make a living during that period."

Up to 200 artists will be awarded the fellowships, which will only last one year.

"I'm applying for sure," Karns said. "I literally have everything lined out."

The extra cash could help creators like Karns continue their craft.

"I don't see any cons to it except there's not enough to go around," she said.

The city will be holding an online orientation on May 19, and they will begin accepting applications in June.