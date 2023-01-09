Watch CBS News
Sacramento-area freeways a mess as drivers deal with flooding

Significant flooding causing big backup on I-80 01:23

SACRAMENTO -- Commuters should take note that roads all around the Sacramento area are a mess Monday morning as wet weather moves through the region again. 

Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview is affecting all lanes. Traffic is backing up past Watt. 

Caltrans says they expect the closure to take around four hours to clear. 

The Capital City Freeway is also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. 

There are also delays on all other freeways.

People are being urged to stay off the roads if at all possible. 

