Sacramento volunteers give back after thieves try to steal presents from nonprofit

The Christmas spirit is working in overdrive in Sacramento after thieves tried to steal presents from a local nonprofit. Now, volunteers are stepping in to give back.

At Arden Fair Mall, wrapped up boxes are part of a gift giveaway run by Sacramento's Voice of the Youth.

"I've never seen the anticipation be this high," community organizer Berry Accius said. "What we know when we're helping our families, that the holidays, especially Christmas, is one of those gut-wrenching punches for some of our families where they have to make choices, is it going to be toys or food at the table or are we going to pay rent?"

Accius teamed up with Arden Fair Mall this year after a break-in at his office.

"It was a punch in the stomach," he said.

Thieves stole gifts stored up for the special holiday giveaway that's become a staple in his community.

"We know that when we make efforts and contributions to them, it's immediately going to the people that need it most," said Nathan Spradli, the senior marketing manager at Arden Fair Mall.

Arden Fair stores donated $7,000 of shoes for this year's gift giveaway in an effort to leave no child without presents this holiday season.

"It's a beautiful process, it's a long process, and it's an expensive process," Accius said.

Accius is aiming to give 4,000 gifts to families in need this Christmas.

Voice of the Youth is also accepting donations, which can be dropped off at Arden Fair Mall between Dec. 16th and 20th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.