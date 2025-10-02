Sacramento area mother held on enhanced bail, accused of attacking husband and children

A Sacramento area mother is under arrest and being held on enhanced bail after she allegedly attacked her spouse and young children, deputies say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an Arden Arcade area apartment along Corabel Lane, off of Marconi Avenue, Wednesday night to investigate reports of a violent assault.

Deputies say it was a child who had called 911, telling the dispatcher, "My mom is trying to kill me with a knife."

Farishta Rahimi, the mother, was detained within minutes, the sheriff's office says.

As detectives learned, Rahimi and her husband had apparently been arguing about a broken iPad. The argument then escalated, with the sheriff's office alleging that Rahimi struck her husband with a vacuum cord.

Rahimi then allegedly attacked her 10-year-old child, with detectives saying the child suffered possible broken bones. Detectives say she then grabbed a kitchen knife and allegedly lunged at her 11-year-old child, cutting the child's hand.

Deputies say another child, a 4-year-old, was present during the incident but unharmed.

Rahimi was arrested by deputies and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail. Investigators requested and were granted a $500,000 bail enhancement by the judge, the sheriff's office says.